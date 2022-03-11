Allegiant Airlines' newest flight to launch from DIA

Allegiant Airlines' newest flight begins Friday from Denver International Airport.

DENVER — Allegiant Airlines launches its newest flight on Friday, March 11 at Denver International Airport (DIA).

Allegiant said the new service will travel between DIA and Appleton International Airport (ATW) in Wisconsin. The new flights will operate twice weekly.

"We’re thrilled to expand our service in Denver, giving outdoor enthusiasts an affordable option to visit the Great Lakes region," said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning.

"We know Denver-area travelers will enjoy our no-hassle flights to Wisconsin, without having to worry about layovers and connections."

Allegiant said it has introductory fares for the service starting at $39. Flights must be purchased by March 13, 2022, for travel by May 29, 2022.

What do DEN and the city of Appleton, WI, have in common? @Allegiant now flies nonstop between us 😉 pic.twitter.com/nxuFxq3KMp — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) March 10, 2022

Earlier this week, Frontier Airlines has announced four new routes that will fly from DIA.

The expansion of service is part of Frontier's 27 new routes being added nationwide. The low-cost carrier will begin new service to Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday, April 28 to run three times per week.

Service routes from Denver to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Huntsville, Alabama launch Friday, April 29 and will operate twice per week. Frontier will then begin service between DIA and Rochester, New York on Friday, May 27 with three flights planned per week.

