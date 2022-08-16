Spirit, Delta check-in counters to relocate at Denver International Airport

Both Delta and Spirit Airlines will move their check-in operations starting Wednesday and Friday respectively.

DENVER — People traveling on Spirit or Delta Airlines will see some changes in the next few days at Denver International Airport (DIA).

As part of the Great Hall Project at DIA, airline check-in counters for Spirit and Delta will be temporarily moving from the east side to a new position on the west side of the Jeppesen Terminal.

The move is said to accommodate the construction of new security checkpoints on the far northwest and northeast ends of the main terminal.

Delta Airlines is scheduled to start operations at its new location on Wednesday at 2:30 a.m. (near Door 612).

Spirit will do the same two days later starting 2 a.m. on Friday (near Door 616).

Additional airline relocations including Allegiant, American Airlines, Boutique Air, Denver Air Connection, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Sun Country Airlines, Southern Airways Express, and all international carriers will continue to take place through October.

DIA recommends that travelers visit their website at www.flydenver.com the day prior to their flight to confirm their airline location within the terminal. All signage on Peña Boulevard will be updated to reflect current airline locations as well.

