Frontier cancels, delays flights at DIA

The flight delays and cancelations took place the same morning that Frontier announced plans to buy Spirit Airlines.

DENVER — Frontier Airlines canceled and delayed more two dozen flights at Denver International Airport (DIA) due to a "technology issue" Monday morning.

As of 10:15 a.m. Monday, the Denver-based airline had canceled 16 flights and delayed 17 flights at DIA, according to Flight Aware.

"Earlier today, we experienced a technology issue which led to some flight delays and cancellations," said a Frontier spokesperson. "The issue was identified and has been resolved. We are working to restore our flight schedule for the balance of the day."

The companies announced the $2.9 billion transaction Monday morning that would create the nation's fifth largest carrier. The airline merger is valued at $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of debt and other liabilities, reported the Associated Press.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Frontier to further democratize air travel,” said Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit. “This transaction is centered around creating an aggressive ultra-low fare competitor to serve our guests even better, expand career opportunities for our Team Members and increase competitive pressure, resulting in more consumer-friendly fares for the flying public. We look forward to uniting our talented teams to shake up the airline industry while also continuing our commitment to excellent guest service.”

Shares of Frontier, based in Denver, slipped 2.2% before the opening bell Monday. Shares of Spirit, based in Miami, jumped 12.5%.

