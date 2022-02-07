Gas odor investigation leads to Aurora mall evacuation

Aurora Fire Rescue and Xcel Energy were on scene at the shopping mall Monday morning.

AURORA, Colo. — Town Center at Aurora was evacuated Monday morning following reports of a gas odor, according to Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR).

AFR said the evacuation of the Aurora shopping center — located near East Alameda Avenue and Interstate 225 — was in progress at 9:45 a.m. Monday.

AFR said Xcel Energy crews are also on scene to assist in mitigating the hazard.

AFR has asked that people avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

AFR crews are on scene, inside Town Center of Aurora mall for reports of a gas odor. @XcelEnergyCO is assisting to mitigate the hazard. Evacuation in progress. Please avoid the area. Updates here.#AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/bUiQzmWAxh — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) February 7, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Anyone with information about unsolved crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.