Frontier announces $19 ticket sale

Frontier Airlines has launched a fare sale on 1 million seats from $19.

DENVER — Frontier Airlines has announced a sale on one million tickets.

The airline said Thursday that one million seats will be on sale for a limited time starting at $19.

The promotion runs through Aug. 1 and is valid for travel on select days of the week from Aug. 2 through Oct. 5, according to Frontier.

"Frontier Airlines is offering an inflation-busting blockbuster fare sale to destinations throughout the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. "When fares are this cheap, they won’t last long so grab them while you can!"

The airline added that the sale fares are valid for domestic non-stop travel, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday through Oct. 5, 2022, except as noted:

Travel from Las Vegas, NV; Phoenix, AZ; Florida; Denver, CO; California; Myrtle Beach, SC; Charleston, SC; Savannah, GA; Nashville, TN; New Orleans, LA; Seattle, WA; and Portland OR; is valid Tuesday through Friday.

Travel to Las Vegas, NV; Phoenix, AZ; Florida; Denver, CO; California; Myrtle Beach, SC; Charleston, SC; Savannah, GA; Nashville, TN; New Orleans, LA; Seattle, WA; and Portland OR; is valid Sunday through Wednesday.

Also on Thursday, JetBlue agreed to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion in a deal that would create the nation's fifth largest airline if approved by U.S. regulators.

The agreement Thursday comes a day after Spirit's attempt to merge with Frontier Airlines fell apart.

The bidding war began when JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes decided that he could not sit back and watch Frontier and Spirit become bigger than his airline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

