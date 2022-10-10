Frontier announces 'All-You-Can-Fly' flight pass

DENVER — Fancy yourself a spontaneous traveler? The new Frontier GoWild pass may be perfect for you.
The Denver-based airline announced Tuesday that it's offering an annual flight pass that gives passengers unlimited travel to any of its destinations in the U.S., including Puerto Rico.
For a limited time only, the airline is selling the passes for a discounted price of $599. The retail/renewal price is $1,999 a year.
What's the catch?
- The pass won't be valid until May 2, 2023. It'll be valid for a period of one year from that day onwards.
- You must be 18 years of age or older to enroll in the GoWild program and must be a member of Frontier's Miles program (free to enroll).
- Flights must be booked and confirmed the day before the flight departs.
- Pass holders are subject to the following blackout dates in 2023 and 2024.
- 2023: May 25, 26, 29; June 29, 30; July 1-5, 8, 9; August 31; September 1, 4; October 5, 6, 9; November 18, 22, 24-27; December 16, 17, 22-24, 26-31;
- 2024: January 1, 15; February 15, 16, 19; March 3, 10, 15-17, 22-24, 29-31; April 5-7, 12-14. Blackout dates for May 2024 and beyond will be posted in advance of accepting any enrollments for pass periods that cover those dates.
- It does not include any add-ons, including carry-on or checked bags or seat selection.
- The pass itself is non-transferable, meaning you cannot lend the benefits to a friend or family member.
- Taxes, fees and charges will still apply at the time of booking.
- Travel using the pass is not eligible to earn Frontier miles or status benefits.
You can see a full list of the terms on Frontier's website.
How to use the pass
- Travelers must be logged in to their Frontier Miles account in order to use the pass benefits.
- Search and book on FlyFrontier.com for the day prior to the flight departure. For each flight, it will reduce the fare itself to $0.01 plus any applicable taxes, fees, and charges at the time of booking.
- Fly!
- Repeat for an unlimited amount of flights for the time the pass is valid.
