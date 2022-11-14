DIA wants to increase car rental fees

DIA said its car rental fee has been the same since the airport opened in 1995.

DENVER — It could soon cost you more to rent a car at Denver's airport.

Denver International Airport (DIA) is proposing to increase the Customer Facility Charge (CFC) paid on car rentals at all on-airport rental car companies.

DIA said rental car customers currently pay $2.15 a day and it wants to increase the fee to $6 per day.

The proposal being considered would raise the CFC beginning Feb. 1, 2023.

The $2.15 CFC has been in place since the airport opened in 1995. DIA said it's the lowest of all major airports. CFCs are primarily paid by out-of-town visitors who rent cars at DIA.

The airport said it uses CFC money for funding planning, facilities maintenance and management of the rental car programs.

"[DIA ] continues to expand to prepare for 100 million annual passengers in the next 8-10 years," said DIA CEO Phil Washington. "By moving the various airport rental car companies to one location, consolidating or eliminating busing and improving the security of vehicle storage, we can create a much-improved experience for our customers as the airport continues to grow and modernize for the future."

