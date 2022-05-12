RTD permanently ends C and F light rail

Notable service changes in January include the discontinuation of C and F rail line services.

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said it will permanently discontinue the C and F light rail lines beginning Sunday, Jan. 8.

The ending of the rail lines is listed as part of RTD's January service changes, which also include updates to regional and FlexRide bus routes.

Other changes on Jan. 8 include expansion of weekday service hours for Route 30, Route 12 will split into two routes (Route 7 and Route 12), and Route 76 will reroute between I-70 and Olde Town Arvada Station.

"These changes are being made in addition to schedule adjustments for a number of lines and routes to increase on-time performance and operational reliability," RTD said in a press release.

"RTD adjusts its schedule three times a year to address ridership changes and activities such as traffic patterns, economic factors, and customer feedback that affect its system. Some of the changes support increases in ridership, improvement of on-time performance and increase in service reliability."

The C rail line opened in 2002, traveling between Union Station in Denver to the Littleton-Mineral station.

The F rail line traveled between 18th and California in downtown Denver to RidgeGate Parkway in Lone Tree.

Both the C and F rail lines were stopped during the coronavirus pandemic.

RTD said the decision to end service on the rail lines is part of its System Optimization Plan (SOP).

The plan says RTD consolidated C/D service and E/F service "to improve service reliability north of the I-25/Broadway Station and to better match service levels with demand."

