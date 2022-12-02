2 girls, 2 boys arrested in assault on RTD train

A total of 13 juveniles have been arrested in connection with assaults that occurred on Oct. 14 and Nov. 3.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two juvenile girls and two juvenile boys were arrested Monday in connection with an assault that occurred last month on an RTD train along the W Line in Lakewood.

A total of 13 juveniles have now been arrested related to two separate attacks on the W Line which occurred in October and November.

The four latest arrests were made Monday. The boys were arrested at Long View High School in Lakewood while the girls were arrested at McClain High School which shares a campus with Long View. All are due in court Friday afternoon.

Nine juveniles have been charged with second-degree assault or face charges in the Nov. 3 attack which happened around 2:45 p.m. on an eastbound RTD train between the Federal Center and Wadsworth Stations.

The victim in the attack, a 47-year-old man, suffered 11 facial fractures, according to prior court testimony.

Rosemary Roberts said she witnessed that November attack.

“At first, they were just yelling and stuff until this one kid’s like, ‘you know what, I’m just going to get this started,'" she said. "He punches him and that’s when they all started ganging up on him.”

Editor's Note: This video of the attack shows graphic violence and could be disturbing to some viewers.

Another man was attacked in a separate, prior incident which occurred Oct. 14 on an eastbound train at Garrison Station. The victim in that attack, a 45-year-old man, reported that the suspects pushed him out of the train at the West 13th Avenue and Garrison Street station.

An agent of the Lakewood Police Department who was conducting extra patrol at that time was flagged down to respond. The victim was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital and treated for serious injuries.

During an earlier court hearing Thursday, the 45-year-old victim said he said he wanted the juveniles to be charged as adults because they attacked an adult.

Prosecutors alleged during that hearing that the incident was "part of a larger pattern of assaults on strangers purely for social media notoriety."

Eight juveniles are charged with second-degree assault in that attack.

Thirteen juveniles have been arrested in connection with the two assaults. Some, but not all of them, face charges or are charged related to both incidents.

Due to the suspects' ages, no names are being released.

