Flooding causes extensive road damage across state

Flooding leaves major road damage in Weld and Logan counties.

HUDSON, Colo. — Severe thunderstorms hit Colorado hard from June 20-23 – in a month that's already the wettest June on record for many areas in eastern Colorado including Denver.

The extent of the road damage from flooding is becoming evident especially in Weld and Logan counties.

Box Elder Creek has been the culprit behind flooded roads in Weld County near Hudson. Considerable damage has been observed to County Roads 4 and 8.



The water is coming from Horse Creek Reservoir which is about 10 miles northeast of Denver International Airport. Thunderstorms with heavy rain have hit that area hard recently.

The National Weather Service said the reservoir overfilled with storm water causing Box Elder Creek to swell about 200 times faster than normal as it rushed into Weld County.

The flood warning in place on Box Elder Creek is scheduled to run until 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Considerable damage to County Rd 8 near Hudson in the wake of flooding on Box Elder Creek #9wx pic.twitter.com/FmqxlsgFfu — Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) June 26, 2023

The South Platte River also spilled over a few roadways over the past weekend in Logan County. Drone video from a local photographer showed water quickly running over the paved road that connects Proctor to Interstate 76.

The water receded Monday, but crews have not yet been able to survey the damage to that roadway.

Logan County Emergency Management officials found several other roads that were washed away by flooding. Pawnee Creek to the northwest of Atwood has flooded at least twice last week.

Some of the roads that will be in need of extensive repairs in Logan County:

County Road 7 just south of CR 38

A bridge that the Pawnee ran over CR 11.2 & 30.7

County Road 18 west of Willard

County Road 9 north of Willard