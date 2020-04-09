Wild weather week ahead, here are 12 records that could break

Record high temperatures and snow are possible early next week

DENVER — It will be quite an interesting stretch of weather from Sunday to Wednesday with several records up for grabs. There is only one actually forecast to break, but it could be close to 10 different records.

SUNDAY HEAT (This record is the most likely to fall).

Record 97 degrees ---- Forecast 99 degrees

LATEST 100

If it were to hit 100 degrees on Sunday, it would only be the second time in September history that has happened. And it would be the latest ever 100-degree temperature for Denver. The forecast is 99 degrees at the moment.

TUESDAY COLD

Record 34 degrees ---- Forecast 35 degrees

TUESDAY LOW/MAX (The coldest high temperature for a given day)

Record 42 degrees ---- Forecast 42 degrees

WEDNESDAY COLD

Record 31 degrees ---- Forecast 31 degrees

WEDNESDAY LOW/MAX

Record 53 degrees ---- Forecast: 58

Denver will see record heat through Labor Day weekend with highs potentially reaching 100°. Temperatures take a nosedive on Tuesday as a strong system brings wintry weather to the area. Please keep arms and legs inside the roller coaster🎢 at all times. #COwx pic.twitter.com/8R4rna4qrv — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 3, 2020

TWO-DAY SWING (from high temperature to low temperature over two days)

Record 76 degrees ---- Forecast from Sun-Tue: 64 degrees

Forecast from Mon-Wed: 58 degrees

While neither of these two swings would make the top 10 biggest of all-time, the 64-degree swing may be a record for September. There are no listings for monthly temperature swings, but no September dates are listed in the 21 biggest in Denver history.

ONE-DAY SWING

Record 66 degrees ---- Forecast from Mon-Tue 53 degrees

While a 53 degree swing would not make the top 20 all-time, it would be the second-biggest September swing in Denver history. The biggest one-day swing is listed as 55 degrees in September of 2010.

90 TO SNOW

It's never gone from 90 degrees to measurable snow in Denver in less than two days. The 90 on Sunday is a given, and it could even hit 90 on Monday, although that is unlikely. Then measurable snow will be possible at Denver International Airport. That is not forecast at the moment either, but it should be close.

Some forecast models are calling for a high temp in Denver in the mid to upper 90°Fs on Sunday and measurable snow 2 days later. Since 1900, only Valentine, NE (twice), and Guymon, OK, have achieved this feat. Note: only 1st order midnight-to-midnight stations were evaluated. — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) September 4, 2020

EARLIEST SNOW

The earliest snow ever measured in Denver was on Sept. 3, 1961. We are obviously not going to break that record, but if we do get measurable snow on Tuesday, that would be tied for the second earliest.

MOST SNOW

The most snow Denver has ever had on Sept. 8, was seven-tenths of an inch back in 1962. So just an inch would break that record.

PRECIPITATION

This storm will likely feature a lot of different precipitation types like rain, hail, sleet, and graupel. It will also show a lot of initial melting of any frozen precipitation. So that will likely be the more pertinent measurement.