COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — With the first one out of the way, there may be a little less interest in the next few winter storms, unless they are forecast to be big. Which is not out of the question.

I like to watch computer modeling, so follow along if you like. I will update this blog every afternoon until the next storm, and then create a new blog entry.

October 15

The next bend in the jet stream looks like it will be on Tuesday of next week (Oct 15). It should be weak and well to the north of Colorado. We will likely get a little surge of cold air, but little precip. The mountains could get a dusting but probably just on the higher northern peaks.

Chance of snow in Denver = 0%

October 18-20

There has been some consistency starting to show for a stronger system to move in around Oct 18. The GFS trough moving down that gets mixed into a tropical type system moving in off the east Pacific. That could boost the moisture content of a mainly arctic airmass.

Next big trough in Colorado Oct 18

KUSA

It shows snow spreading into the Colorado mountains on Friday night (Oct 18), and then into the Denver area the afternoon of Oct 19.

This solution has held for 4 runs in a row now as a more significant storm than our first one. At least snow wise. It shows low temperatures in the 32-35 degree

The Euro has also been picking up on this storm system with similar characteristics.

Chance of snow in Denver = 10%

More winter storms

And the models are not done with October at that point. They are showing more winter storms coming before Halloween. One on Oct 24, and another around Oct 27-28. Not too much consistency though.

