Colorado prepares for the warmest day of the summer so far

The Denver metro area is included in a Heat Advisory with highs reaching near 100 degrees.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Hot temperatures will impact Colorado on Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for portions of the Colorado Front Range including the Denver metro area, southern foothills, adjacent plains, western Colorado, and the San Luis Valley.

The Denver area will see high temperatures soar to near 100 degrees Monday and nearly that hot on Tuesday.

The NWS said a Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for temperatures reaching as high as 105 degrees.

It's recommended that Coloradans under the Heat Advisory avoid strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of fluids, seek shade or air conditioning, and check on neighbors and the elderly.

The air mass arriving in Colorado is a very dry air mass with little to no moisture, but plenty of heat. Low humidity and breezy conditions will create elevated fire danger for Colorado's mountain valleys.

Parts of Colorado under Heat Advisory 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

The heat won't last in Colorado all week, however. Various disturbances will move through the westerly flow with associated cold fronts beginning Wednesday and lasting through the weekend.

The result will be a better chance for showers and storms and highs dropping back below normal, into the 80s, for Thursday through Sunday. Sunny skies with highs back in the low 90s will return to Colorado to start next week.

🌡️Hot temperatures Monday!



High temperatures will soar into the 95 to 100 degree range over the plains on Monday. Heat Advisory 10 am - 8 pm. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of fluids, seek shade or air conditioning, and check on neighbors and the elderly. #COwx pic.twitter.com/Iq5G3OVi2J — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 16, 2023

How hot? Many spots tomorrow will see the warmest day of the summer so far. #StayCool #COwx pic.twitter.com/1Z1A7AvCEI — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 17, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Weather

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.