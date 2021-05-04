Here's how much rain, snow fell across Colorado

Greeley, Westminster and Wheat Ridge picked up more than 2 inches of rain.

DENVER — After a beautiful first day of May on Saturday, Colorado was hit with a blast of wet weather that dropped rain and snow from border to border.

Colorado picked up quality moisture with rain falling Sunday and Monday at lower elevations and snow in the state's higher elevations.

Monday's temperatures were also below-seasonal, with Denver's high only reaching 44 degrees.

The state looked to remain chilly through Wednesday with a nice warm-up arriving for Thursday and Friday. Saturday will stay mild but is a transition day as another storm system moves in on Sunday with showers and storms back in the forecast.

Here's a look at the rain and snow that fell across Colorado through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

Rain totals

Greeley — 2.78 inches

Keenesburg — 2.71 inches

Westminster — 2.31 inches

Wheat Ridge — 2.24 inches

Lafayette — 2.05 inches

Louisville — 2 inches

Marshall — 1.95 inches

Roxborough Park — 1.84 inches

Perry Park — 1.80 inches

Broomfield — 1.75 inches

Arvada — 1.75 inches

Highlands Ranch — 1.70 inches

Castle Pines — 1.59 inches

Littleton — 1.58 inches

Niwot — 1.52 inches

Morrison — 1.50 inches

Beulah — 1.04 inches

Wetmore — 1 inch

Pagosa Springs — 0.94 inches

Colorado Springs — 0.86 inches

Meeker — 0.80 inches

Silt — 0.76 inches

Cedaredge — 0.71 inches

Ridgway — 0.67 inches

Delta — 0.66 inches

Rifle — 0.59 inches

Grand Junction — 0.56 inches

Clifton — 0.51 inches

Paonia — 0.50 inches

Snow totals

Cameron Pass — 14 inches

Longs Peak — 11 inches

Ward — 10 inches

Meeker Park — 10 inches

Mount Audubon — 9 inches

Brainard Lake — 9 inches

Red Feathers Lake — 9 inches

Crescent Village — 8 inches

Pingree Park — 8 inches

Pinecliffe — 8 inches

Ken Caryl — 7.5 inches

Maysville — 7.3 inches

Jamestown — 7.2 inches

Nederland — 7 inches

Eldora — 7 inches

Alma — 7 inches

Aspen Springs — 6.5 inches

Pitkin — 6.5 inches

Monument — 5.5 inches

Allenspark — 5.5 inches

Conifer — 4.8 inches

Kittredge — 4.5 inches

Silver Plume — 4.2 inches

Black Forest — 4 inches

Divide — 4 inches

Woodland Park — 4 inches

Genesee — 4 inches

Drake — 4 inches

Rand — 4 inches

Kremmling — 4 inches

Loveland Pass — 4 inches

Silverthorne — 4 inches

Florissant — 3.9 inches

Evergreen — 3.7 inches

Breckenridge — 3.1 inches

Golden — 3 inches

Floyd Hill — 3 inches

Crested Butte — 3 inches

Leadville — 2.9 inches

Larkspur — 2 inches

Grand Lake — 2 inches

Rabbit Ears Pass — 2 inches

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.