Here's how much rain, snow fell across Colorado

DENVER — After a beautiful first day of May on Saturday, Colorado was hit with a blast of wet weather that dropped rain and snow from border to border.
Colorado picked up quality moisture with rain falling Sunday and Monday at lower elevations and snow in the state's higher elevations.
Monday's temperatures were also below-seasonal, with Denver's high only reaching 44 degrees.
The state looked to remain chilly through Wednesday with a nice warm-up arriving for Thursday and Friday. Saturday will stay mild but is a transition day as another storm system moves in on Sunday with showers and storms back in the forecast.
Here's a look at the rain and snow that fell across Colorado through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.
Rain totals
- Greeley — 2.78 inches
- Keenesburg — 2.71 inches
- Westminster — 2.31 inches
- Wheat Ridge — 2.24 inches
- Lafayette — 2.05 inches
- Louisville — 2 inches
- Marshall — 1.95 inches
- Roxborough Park — 1.84 inches
- Perry Park — 1.80 inches
- Broomfield — 1.75 inches
- Arvada — 1.75 inches
- Highlands Ranch — 1.70 inches
- Castle Pines — 1.59 inches
- Littleton — 1.58 inches
- Niwot — 1.52 inches
- Morrison — 1.50 inches
- Beulah — 1.04 inches
- Wetmore — 1 inch
- Pagosa Springs — 0.94 inches
- Colorado Springs — 0.86 inches
- Meeker — 0.80 inches
- Silt — 0.76 inches
- Cedaredge — 0.71 inches
- Ridgway — 0.67 inches
- Delta — 0.66 inches
- Rifle — 0.59 inches
- Grand Junction — 0.56 inches
- Clifton — 0.51 inches
- Paonia — 0.50 inches
Snow totals
- Cameron Pass — 14 inches
- Longs Peak — 11 inches
- Ward — 10 inches
- Meeker Park — 10 inches
- Mount Audubon — 9 inches
- Brainard Lake — 9 inches
- Red Feathers Lake — 9 inches
- Crescent Village — 8 inches
- Pingree Park — 8 inches
- Pinecliffe — 8 inches
- Ken Caryl — 7.5 inches
- Maysville — 7.3 inches
- Jamestown — 7.2 inches
- Nederland — 7 inches
- Eldora — 7 inches
- Alma — 7 inches
- Aspen Springs — 6.5 inches
- Pitkin — 6.5 inches
- Monument — 5.5 inches
- Allenspark — 5.5 inches
- Conifer — 4.8 inches
- Kittredge — 4.5 inches
- Silver Plume — 4.2 inches
- Black Forest — 4 inches
- Divide — 4 inches
- Woodland Park — 4 inches
- Genesee — 4 inches
- Drake — 4 inches
- Rand — 4 inches
- Kremmling — 4 inches
- Loveland Pass — 4 inches
- Silverthorne — 4 inches
- Florissant — 3.9 inches
- Evergreen — 3.7 inches
- Breckenridge — 3.1 inches
- Golden — 3 inches
- Floyd Hill — 3 inches
- Crested Butte — 3 inches
- Leadville — 2.9 inches
- Larkspur — 2 inches
- Grand Lake — 2 inches
- Rabbit Ears Pass — 2 inches
