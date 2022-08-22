Fall is officially one month away and it looks like it, too

With snow dotting the tops of Colorado's highest peaks, it's a gentle reminder that fall officially begins one month from Monday.

COLORADO, USA — Summer lovers, you may want to stop reading here.

Fall is officially one month away, and if you look west from Denver and squint, it looks like it too.

Snow covered Colorado's highest peaks on Monday, including Pikes Peak, an obvious indicator that cooler temperatures are just around the corner.

The calendar says the same as well. As of Monday, autumn's official start is exactly one month away.

At exactly 7:03 p.m. MDT on September 22, summer will turn into fall as the autumnal equinox marks the official start of the new season.

The equinox marks the exact point in time when the sun's rays are directly over the equator, also meaning that the entire earth will have about 12 hours of equal daylight.

Meanwhile on Monday, it snowed at the top of Pikes Peak, Rocky Mountain National Park, and Berthoud Pass, and it likely snowed on a few other high elevation areas as well. Snow appeared to dot only Colorado's highest peaks, generally at or above 11 or 12,000 feet in elevation.

It's fairly typical for snow to fall during the second half of August on Colorado's highest peaks, and it's one of Mother Nature's earliest indicators that snow and cold aren't too far off in the future.

So if you're a fan of pool days, warm temperatures, and afternoon storms, soak it all in while you can: winter is coming.