Brace yourselves: Farmers’ Almanac predicts 'above normal snowfall' in Colorado

'Cold and snowy in the north. Drought in the west. And everything crazy in between!' said the Farmers' Almanac's extended winter forecast.

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado!

Farmers' Almanac has released its "Extended Forecast for Winter 2020-2021," calling for a chilly, and possibly snowy, winter for the Centennial State.

While calling for "normal to below-normal temperatures on the Central Plains and the Rockies," the almanac also predicts above-normal snowfall in northern portions of Colorado and Utah.

"The Great Lakes region will get its fair share of snow but expect above-normal snowfall if you live in the western Dakotas, northern portions of Colorado and Utah, as well as Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and central and eastern sections of Washington and Oregon," said the Farmers' Almanac.

Last year, the Farmers' Almanac predicted a "freezing, frigid, and frosty winter for two-thirds of the country" and above-normal winter precipitation over much of the United States including the Great Plains.

> Above video: Some changes are coming to Winter Park this ski season.

Just how does the Almanac get their forecast this early? The service uses a top-secret mathematical and astronomical formula, taking sunspot activity, tidal action, the position of the planet, and many other factors into consideration.

In 2020, the first day of fall arrives Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The average first date of snow in Denver is Oct. 18. The earliest recorded snowfall in Denver was Sept. 3, 1961.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Science is Cool

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.