Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport

Travelers should check their flight status before heading to the airport during a "significant winter storm."

DENVER — The flight cancellations and delays have begun at Denver International Airport (DIA) while a winter storm barrels toward the Rocky Mountain region.

As of 1 pm. Tuesday, 166 flights were canceled at DIA and 80 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. There were also already 177 flights canceled Wednesday and 15 delayed.

Affected airlines included Southwest, SkyWest, Frontier, British Airways, United, Spirit, American Airlines, Air Canada, Volaris and JetBlue.

The Denver metro area falls under a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is possible in portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver, for 6 to 13 inches of new snow.

DIA advises all passengers to contact their airline to check their flight status before going to the airport, and to plan extra time for traveling to the airport.

Travel may become difficult due to heavy snowfall on roadways from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow east of Interstate 25 and along Interstate 70 and 76 in eastern Colorado. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening commutes.

Northeast Colorado is predicted to see the highest snowfall amounts with up to a foot of snow in Sterling, Julesburg, Wray, Holyoke, Fort Morgan, and Akron.

NWS issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of the San Juan Mountains, Four Corners, San Juan River Basin, and Elkhead and Park Mountains. One to 2 feet of snow is expected above 10,000 feet along with wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

This system leaves the state by Wednesday night and a weak ridge will briefly build into the area before the next system arrives on Friday.

