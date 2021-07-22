Flooding forces I-70 closures at both Avon and Glenwood Canyon

More than an inch-and-a-half of rain fell on Avon in just over an hour on Thursday afternoon.

AVON, Colo — Flash flooding forced the closure of Interstate 70 in two different spots in the Colorado mountains on Thursday afternoon.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed I-70 at both Avon and Glenwood Canyon due to heavy rain and mudslides.

In Avon, a slow-moving thunderstorm dumped about an inch-and-a-half of rain in just over an hour, leading to mudslides.

The Glenwood Canyon closure, meanwhile, marks the 9th flood-related closure there so far this summer.

CDOT automatically closes that flood-prone stretch of highway anytime a Flash Flood Warning is issued by the National Weather Service.

The Grizzly Creek burn scar is located right near the highway in Glenwood Canyon, and burn scars are especially vulnerable to flash flooding due to the lack of vegetation to absorb moisture. As a result, flood-driven mudslides are common near or even over the interstate.

If detouring, CDOT asked motorists to use the northern alternate route, which adds an extra 2.5 hours of travel time.

Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should plan on exiting I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and traveling north on Colorado 9 toward Kremmling or exiting I-70 at Exit 157 (Wolcott) and traveling north on Colorado 131 toward Steamboat Springs.

Travelers will then continue west on U.S. 40 and then south on Colorado 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90).