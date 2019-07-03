After a mild dry morning, we'll see rain and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

While some snow is possible, it looks like any snow accumulation will be confined mainly to grassy areas in the foothills, down south and on the Eastern Plains.

Showers end early Saturday, and we'll end up with a mainly sunny, breezy day with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Moderate snow in the mountains will provide some fresh spring snow for this weekend.

Besides the little bit of snow, we'll have a lot of rain on the Eastern Plains Friday night and Saturday morning. Many communities may get between 1 inch to 3 inches of rain!

We're still very concerned about flooding for creeks and rivers in Wyoming and Nebraska from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

Milder weather is on the way next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

