COLORADO, USA — Scattered rain showers are changing over to light snow this evening as temperatures drop below freezing.

Heavy wet snow is expected across Fort Collins, down I-25 to the metro area and onto the Palmer Divide near Castle Rock. While some snow is possible, it looks like any accumulation will be confined mainly to grassy areas. Heavy bands of snow could make for slushy conditions on the roads.

Expect to see between one and three inches of snow for the Denver area.

Snow will continue through about 9 a.m. Saturday and then move out leaving partly cloudy and chilly conditions for the rest of the day.

The Colorado Rockies' Home Opener next Friday looks to be mild, but stay tuned to the 9NEWS Weather Team as the day approaches.

