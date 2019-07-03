Scattered rain turned into falling snow and (if you're like many car owners in the metro) blanketed most things with ice-covered snow.

Most roads are clear in the area, although Douglas County has gone on Accident Alert.

Heavy wet snow came for Fort Collins, down I-25 to the metro area and onto the Palmer Divide near Castle Rock. While snow did fall, most accumulation is on the cold roofs of cars and grassy areas.

The Denver area saw about one and three inches of snow for the Denver.

Snow is expected to taper off for the metro area around 9 a.m. and leave us with a partly cloudy, chilly start to our weekend.

The Colorado Rockies' Home Opener next Friday looks to be mild, but stay tuned to the 9NEWS Weather Team as the day approaches.

