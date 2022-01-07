Major Colorado heat wave en route: Denver could hit 100 degrees next weekend

Temperatures will rise into the 90s this weekend in Denver, and they might hit 100 next weekend.

DENVER — If you like cooler weather, you might want to leave Colorado for a few days. Or rather, for a few weeks.

A major heat wave late next week could lead to temperatures at or above 100 degrees in Denver, potentially threatening records and elevating statewide fire danger for several days.

High temperatures in the Denver area will likely peak next weekend (July 9 and 10), with highs around or perhaps topping 100 degrees. Some parts of far eastern Colorado could see high temperatures perhaps exceeding 110 degrees in a few localized areas.

While it's probably a tad early to get into more specifics, it's safe to say that daily record high temperatures late next week and next weekend could be in jeopardy.

An exceptionally strong area of high pressure will build over Colorado, producing a large area of sinking air that'll spike temperatures and reduce or eliminate rain chances for several days.

That will also likely increase fire danger, with the worst of it likely between Thursday or Friday of next week (July 7 or 8) through the following Monday or Tuesday (July 11 or 12).

The other part of the heat story will be its longevity. While Front Range temperatures at or near 100 degrees won't last more than two or three days, highs at or above 90 degrees will likely start this weekend and last through all of next week, and perhaps continue until the week after. In other words, this looks like a long-lived heat event.

Denver's average high for the first week of July is around 88 degrees. The city's record for consecutive days at or above 90 degrees is 24 (2008 and 2012).

We'll have more details on the heat as it gets closer, but for now, prepare for one of the hottest (and longest) stretches in recent Front Range memory.