Colorado scientists use planes to collect climate data

A new NCAR research facility could excite the next generation of atmospheric scientists.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BROOMFIELD, Colo — The National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) is celebrating the completed reconstruction of a major research facility in Colorado that supports airborne science projects across the globe.

Funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF), the new $25 million Broomfield building replaces one that was more than half a century old.

Scientists working on aviation field campaigns will go from make-shift workspaces with folding tables in a hanger, to state of the art on-site laboratories.

The 42,931-square-foot building at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport houses about three dozen permanent staff including scientists, engineers, instrument technicians and flight operations experts. There is additional space for visiting scientists.

A command center, nine laboratories and 51 workspaces will help scientists support ongoing missions and analyze data as it comes in from the planes.

The new research facility is home to two research aircraft owned by NSF and operated by NCAR: a Gulfstream V and a C-130.

NCAR celebrating the opening of a new aviation research facility in Broomfield #9wx pic.twitter.com/5ezquSSaaz — Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) August 24, 2022

Field projects involving NCAR aviation

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Weather

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.