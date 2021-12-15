RTD reduces A Line frequency Wednesday due to strong winds

Denver could see strong winds from 30 to 50 mph, with gusts as highs as 75 mph.

AURORA, Colo. — The University of Colorado A Line trains to Denver International Airport (DIA) will run on a 30-minute frequency throughout Wednesday due to anticipated high winds.

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said its customers should expect delays.

RTD will also be removing some gate-crossing arms today along the University of Colorado A Line and G Line as early as 6:30 a.m. Crossing attendants will be in place and horns will likely sound at the following crossings:

University of Colorado A Line

Dahlia Street

Holly Street

Ulster Street

Sable Boulevard

G Line

Miller Street

Tennyson Street

Check the RTD website and Service Alerts for up-to-date information.

Winds could top 100 mph in parts of Colorado on Wednesday, potentially leading to power outages and high fire danger for much of the state, including the Denver area.

A High Wind Warning is in place for most of Wednesday, and it covers much of eastern and central Colorado.

While Colorado's been no stranger to strong winds during parts of this fall season, Wednesday's winds could be stronger than anything we've seen this season. Gusts could top 90 mph in the foothills of the western metro area.

