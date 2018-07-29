KUSA — After two days in a row with tornadoes, the threat continues for Sunday afternoon.

Look for strong to severe storms to develop Sunday afternoon with the possibility of very large hail, (potentially tennis ball size!) damaging winds up to 80 mph and isolated tornadoes.

The storms are expected to develop this afternoon and into this evening, with the greatest area of concern from the base of the foothills and toward the Eastern Plains.

Sunday mornings cloud cover will play a role in the potential severe weather. The longer the low clouds stick around, the less instability.

The earlier the low, thick clouds clear, the better the chance for strong to severe storms. If the clouds linger into the afternoon, the atmosphere will stay cooler and more stable.

