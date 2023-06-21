Twin tornadoes spotted near Akron

A huge storm produced twin tornadoes on Wednesday afternoon.

AKRON, Colo. — Twin tornadoes touched down near Akron on Wednesday afternoon, and the same storm essentially parked just south of town.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, there were no initial reports of damage from the tornadoes. They appeared to be over open country a few miles south and west of Akron.

Storm chaser Tony Laubach captured dramatic photos and videos of the twin tornadoes, an extremely rare occurrence both in Colorado and, well, anywhere.

9NEWS Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen documented the storm as it moved through, snapping a few dramatic pictures of the tornado-producing storm.

Aside from producing twin tornadoes, another very rare occurrence with the storm near Akron was the fact that it basically sat still over the same general area for an hour, if not longer.

Tornado Warnings covered Washington County (where Akron is) and parts of Logan and Morgan Counties for several hours on Wednesday afternoon as slow-moving storms sat over the same areas.

This is all part of a significant severe weather threat on Wednesday, and one that also produced a tornado northwest of Sterling, and large hail in Black Forest, Sterling, and likely some other locations.

While most of the Denver metro area had been spared as of about 6 p.m. on Wednesday night, strong storms were starting to develop across northern parts of the metro area, including Boulder. Storms will remain possible deep into the overnight hours for the metro area, with large hail the primary risk from Wednesday night's storms.

More strong storms could impact eastern Colorado on Thursday as well, with large hail and damaging winds both possible.