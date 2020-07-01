DENVER — The National Western Stock Show is back!

A tradition since 1906, this part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage.

Whether you're a native Coloradan or a transplant to the Centennial State, you can't miss this annual event, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 26 at the National Western Complex and Denver Coliseum at I-70 and Brighton Blvd.

The 114th annual celebration opens Thursday, Jan. 11 with the Stock Show Kick-Off Parade through the streets of downtown Denver.

You haven’t experienced Denver until you’ve experienced the National Western Stock Show. Here are 9 amazing things to do at the 2020 celebration:

RELATED: A guide to the 2020 National Western Stock Show

National Western Stock Show





The western trade show at the National Western is Colorado's largest.

Hundreds of exhibitors will be selling fine art, jewelry, clothing, household items and agricultural products and equipment at this year's show. The vendors are spread throughout the National Western Complex including the Hall of Education, Events Center and Denver Coliseum.

Exploring all of the vendors can take more than a day, so enjoy some food and stay hydrated.

National Western Stock Show





The Pro Rodeo at the National Western is one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos. The country's top bulls, cowboys and cowgirls flock to Denver for the event, the first major pro rodeo of the year. There are 20 Pro Rodeos at this year's event, the first on Saturday, Jan. 11.

This year's Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, featuring Mexican-style bull riding, bareback riding, trick roping and Mariachis, will be held twice on Sunday, Jan. 12. The Extravaganza is choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.

The annual MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo is set for Monday, Jan. 20. The history and heritage of America's black cowboys will be celebrated with competitions in the Pony Express relay, ladies’ steer un-decorating as well as more traditional rodeo events.

The 2020 Professional Bull Riders Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour will stop at the National Western for shows on Monday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 14. The PBR features the top athletes, fiercest bulls and high-energy sound, lighting and special effects.

The Pink Rodeo, a special rodeo event to help raise awareness for breast cancer research, is set for Thursday, Jan. 16.

National Western Stock Show

While thousands of junior market animals will compete at this year's National Western, only 96 will compete at the Auction of Junior Livestock Champions. Junior exhibitors, 4-H and FFA members ranging in ages from 9 to 18, bring their ribbon-winning steers, lambs, hogs and goats to be auctioned off.

The auction of Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion animals will air on 9NEWS on Friday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Bryan Wendland





The Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale, a display of world-class art, is open throughout the National Western Stock Show. The gallery is located on the third floor of the show's Expo Hall. Admission is included with grounds admission.

Sophy Brown is the 2020 Featured Artist of the 27th Annual Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale.

RELATED: Coors Western Art Exhibit

National Western Stock Show

The nation's top equine athletes come to the National Western each year to participate in one of nearly 10 horse shows.

The Invitational Ranch Rodeo kicks off the horse show schedule on Saturday, Jan. 11. The ranch rodeo is different from pro rodeos because its contestants are not professionals, but full-time ranch hands who compete for fun and bragging rights.

The National Western's Wild West Shows on Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19, are a journey back to the days of Buffalo Bill's Wild West Shows with quick-draws, cowboy entertainment and pageantry.

An Evening of Dancing Horses, presented by 9NEWS, features outstanding equestrian talent and live music from the Colorado School of Mines Music & Performing Arts Program. The shows are set for Wednesday, Jan. 22 and Thursday, Jan. 23.

National Western Stock Show





Considered the "Super Bowl of Livestock Shows," the National Western Stock Show hosts nearly 20 cattle breeds during its two-week run.

Visitors to the show can watch, admire and interact with thousands of cattle, sheep, goats, llamas, alpacas, poultry and dogs that are exhibited for awards and prize money.

National Western Stock Show





The National Western Stock Show isn't just for adults. Kids love the Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland, located on the third floor of the Expo Hall. The area features a petting farm, pony rides, youth art contest and Colorado State University Ag Adventure.

The National Western Nursery is home to the show's most recent arrivals: cute, baby animals. Located in the Events Center, the nursery is home to mothers and their just-born babies.

National Western Stock Show

The most important part of any fair, festival or expo: the food. The National Western Stock Show has all the corn dogs, burgers, pulled pork, cotton candy and deep-fried Oreos you can handle.

National Western Stock Show

The annual Stock Show Kick-Off Parade is an annual Colorado tradition, with dozens of longhorns walking the streets of downtown Denver. The cattle drive/parade begins at Union Station and continues down 17th Street and ends at 17th and Tremont.

This year's parade takes place Thursday, Jan. 11 at 12 p.m. with Grand Marshal Jake Jabs.

PHOTOS | National Western Stock Show and Rodeo

The 114th annual National Western Stock Show and Rodeo runs from Saturday, Jan. 11 to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

Tickets to the National Western Stock Show, and a full schedule of events, can be found at NationalWestern.com.



RELATED: Jake Jabs to serve as National Western Stock Show 2020 Parade Grand Marshal

RELATED: Here's where you'll want to park for the 2020 National Western Stock Show

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide