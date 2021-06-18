420 on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks in September

Wiz Khalifa, Method Man, Redman and Busta Rhymes are among this year's performers.

MORRISON, Colo. — Wiz Khalifa, Method Man & Redman and Busta Rhymes will headline this year's 420 on the Rocks event at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The popular hip-hop artists will be joined by Juicy J and Collie Buddz at the all-ages concert on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

More artists will be announced at a later date, according to promoters.

420 on the Rocks tickets went on sale Thursday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Tickets range from $66.50 to $149.95, plus service fees.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue increased capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

