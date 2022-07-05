Alison Wonderland announces Red Rocks concert

The Red Rocks concert schedule is filling up later this summer.

MORRISON, Colo. — DJ and electronic dance music producer Alison Wonderland is headed to Colorado.

The singer will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Oct. 7.

Alison Wonderland will be joined by Valentino Khan, 1788-L, and Jon Casey at the all-ages 5 p.m. concert.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 8 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $49.95 to $99.95 plus applicable service charges.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

