A new cup holder aims to improve your Red Rocks concert experience

The concrete steps of Red Rocks have claimed hundreds of thousands of toppled beers. A new device aims to stop this.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Anyone who's been to a concert at Red Rocks knows the pain of spilling a $16 drink.

The wooden benches and concrete steps of Red Rocks Amphitheatre have taken in thousands (possibly millions) of spilled beers, wines and sodas through the decades.

A new cup holder, designed specially for Colorado's most iconic music venue, aims to provide a solution to this problem that has plagued concertgoers summer after summer.

Designed just the benches at Red Rocks by Colorado resident Megan Clark, the cup holder features a T-shaped bar that holds the device in place while safely securing the drink in place.

Clark said feedback has been positive as concertgoers have shared news of the cup holder. Each $20 cup holder comes with an adjustable satin drink cover and a velvet drawstring carrying bag.

Clark said five percent of sales will be donated to Friends of Red Rocks to help preserve the park for years to come.







> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.