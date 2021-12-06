Bleachers added to summer Red Rocks schedule

Music fans around the world are excited for the 2022 concert season, as even more artists return to live touring.

MORRISON, Colo. — Next summer's Red Rocks concert calendar continues to grow.

Pop band Bleachers has booked a date at the popular Colorado music venue in June 2022.

The Jack Antonoff-fronted act is scheduled to perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, June 20. Bleachers will be joined by Wolf Alice at the concert.

"Super proud to announce that we’ll be performing at Red Rocks this summer on June 20th!!" said the band on Twitter. "Haven’t done a venue like this so expect it to be absolutely insane."

Tickets for the all-ages concert are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $45 to $70 plus applicable service fees.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

super proud to announce that we’ll be performing at RED ROCKS this summer on june 20th!! haven’t done a venue like this so expect it to be absolutely insane. presale starts monday @ 12 pm et! we’ll be sending out the code exclusively through .... pic.twitter.com/FV89wtX7r1 — bleachers (@bleachersmusic) December 3, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

