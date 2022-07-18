Cody Jinks, Clint Black book two Red Rocks concerts

The Red Rocks concert season is growing as more shows are announced for October.

DENVER — Musician Cody Jinks is headed to Colorado for a pair of shows at the state's most famous music venue.

The outlaw country musician will return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for concerts on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2.

Jinks will be joined by country music icon Clint Black and Ward Davis at the autumn performances.

Tickets are on sale now for the Saturday concert at AXS.com. Tickets are $80 to $350 plus applicable service charges.

Ticket sales for the Sunday, Oct. 2 concert will go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

One night wasn't enough @RedRocksCO! October 1st & October 2nd!!



Tickets for October 2nd go on sale next Friday, July 22nd: https://t.co/GCgn5ixBuq



Join the Facebook Event for 10/02 for more info: https://t.co/N7BSNWxQFK pic.twitter.com/gLH0clX9ap — Cody Jinks (@CodyJinksMusic) July 15, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

