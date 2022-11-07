x
Colorado Music

Joe Russo's Almost Dead books 2 Red Rocks concerts

The Grateful Dead tribute band has planned performances in Morrison in 2023.

MORRISON, Colo. — Although Joe Russo's Almost Dead will not be performing its upcoming New Year's shows in Broomfield, the band will return to Red Rocks next year.

The Grateful Dead tribute band will headline concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Tickets for the all-ages performances are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. MT at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

General admission tickets are $55 while reserved tickets are $85, plus applicable service charges. Two-day tickets are $110.

The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule announced so far is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

