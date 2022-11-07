Joe Russo's Almost Dead books 2 Red Rocks concerts

The Grateful Dead tribute band has planned performances in Morrison in 2023.

MORRISON, Colo. — Although Joe Russo's Almost Dead will not be performing its upcoming New Year's shows in Broomfield, the band will return to Red Rocks next year.

The Grateful Dead tribute band will headline concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Tickets for the all-ages performances are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. MT at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

General admission tickets are $55 while reserved tickets are $85, plus applicable service charges. Two-day tickets are $110.

The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule announced so far is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

#NewShows! @RedRocksCO

SAT, JUN 3 & SUN, JUN 4



For all 1ST BANK ticket buyers, look for an email from AEG w/ details on your private PreSale happening tmrw at 12PM ET / 10AM MT



Band PreSale WED, NOV 9 at 12PM ET / 10AM MT



More details:https://t.co/s6kT9qlwxO



Thanks all! pic.twitter.com/5XeMVoohb8 — JoRu Almost Dead (@RussoAlmostDead) November 7, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

