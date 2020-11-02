DENVER — Pop punk fans, rejoice!

The Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour will bring New Found Glory and Simple Plan to the Centennial State in 2020.

The Warped Tour staples will be joined by Knuckle Puck for a concert at Denver's Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, June 16.

Tickets for the Mile High City concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $33 to $61.

"It’s finally happening!! It took almost 20 years, but we are stoked to announce that we are heading out on a US tour this summer for the 1st time ever with our friends New Found Glory!" said Simple Plan on Twitter.

The Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour launches May 29 in St. Petersburg, Florida and wraps June 28 in Austin, Texas.

Simple Plan arrives at the Juno Awards on Sunday, April 1, 2012, in Ottawa, Ontario.

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019 in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, has had a stacked concert lineup as fans and artists discover the new venue's charms and features.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

Here's who will be playing the Denver venue in 2020.

