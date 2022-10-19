Old Dominion adds two Red Rocks concerts to US tour

Old Dominion has notched eight No. 1 singles at country radio and over one billion streams.

DENVER — The first summer concert announcements of 2023 are beginning to roll in.

Country music group Old Dominion has just reserved two dates at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on its 2023 tour.

The country music vocal group of the year nominees will bring their "No Bad Vibes Tour" to Red Rocks on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28.

Old Dominion will be joined by Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

American Express card members can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 p.m.

"At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy," Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey said. "They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down in that point in time. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in."

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

