5 concerts added to Red Rocks schedule

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is looking ahead to summer, adding new shows to the concert schedule.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MORRISON, Colo. — Red Rocks Amphitheatre is preparing for a busy spring and summer concert season, adding five shows this week to the calendar.

The Chainsmokers, Thundercat, The Strokes, and Louis the Child added new shows to the 2023 schedule at the iconic outdoor venue.

Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season continues.

The Chainsmokers

Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers are returning for their first Red Rocks concerts in five years.

The duo will play Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3.

Ticket presales are underway until Thursday, May 4, at 10 p.m. and are going fast. The general ticket sale is Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

We are starting a new thing. Our first Chainsmokers show in LA and Red Rocks in 5 years goes on sale this Friday!



Before the scalpers scalp, hit the link below to register for presale access. Ps you can't DM Alex for guest list on this one.https://t.co/YqpPHutzBv



Pre-sale… pic.twitter.com/R9VZX5JTA8 — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 1, 2023

Louis The Child

DJ duo Louis The Child has announced a second concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this autumn after his first show sold out.

The new concert is on Sunday, Sept. 24, with Elderbrook, Shallou, Aluna, and Playground Set.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $60 to $105 plus service fees.

The first concert, on Saturday, Sept. 23, with Franc Moody, Aluna, and Spüke, is sold out.

Red Rocks second show pre-sale is LIVE! PW: THESUNCOMESUP ☁️ https://t.co/BlBwNE5JcB — Louis The Child (@LouisTheChild) May 4, 2023

The Strokes

Rock band The Strokes will play Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, Aug. 14.

This event marks The Strokes return to Colorado for the first time since 2006, as well as their first headlining performance at Red Rocks.

Fans can register for a Fair AXS ticket sale at AXS.com with a limit of four tickets per selected registrant. Tickets start at $90.50.

Registered fans will be randomly selected for access to purchase tickets and will be notified by email before the sale that starts Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m.

The public ticket sale will be Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m.

The Strokes first Red Rocks show is happening August 14 with @WeyesBlood.



Register for FAIR AXS now until Thursday night for your chance to purchase tickets at https://t.co/s9EklTSTMh pic.twitter.com/WsaSrjB4x8 — The Strokes (@thestrokes) May 1, 2023

Thundercat

Thundercat, aka Stephen Bruner, has announced a new U.S. tour with a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Tickets start at $45 plus applicable service charges. The general on sale begins Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Thundercat just announced his "In You Girl's City" fall tour ⚡️😺 pic.twitter.com/pdgK9ObXLa — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) April 28, 2023

Denver Arts & Venues said it used the winter offseason to make some improvements around the venue. The projects impacted entrances and access to the amphitheater through April.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.