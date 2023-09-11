Riley Green announces Red Rocks concert

DENVER — The first concert announcements of the 2024 Red Rocks season are here.
Country musician Riley Green will bring his "Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour" to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
The concert will also feature performances by Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley.
“Ain’t My Last Rodeo is inspired by what I know best: hard work, life outdoors and family and it’s going to be fun adding these new songs to our full set,” Green said. “I’ve been a fan of Tracy Lawrence since I was a kid so I’m looking forward to having him out with us and watching the fans singing along to all his hits. I also really love what Ella Langley is doing –it’s going to be a great time all around.”
The 33-city tour will run from Feb. 22 through June 1.
Tickets will be available beginning Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. at RileyGreenMusic.com. Tickets for the Red Rocks show are $39.95 - $59.95 plus applicable service charges.
AIN’T MY LAST RODEO TOUR DATES
- Thu Feb 22 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena
- Fri Feb 23 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
- Sat Feb 24 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
- Thu Feb 29 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center
- Fri Mar 1 – Huntsville, AL – Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
- Sat Mar 2 – Cape Girardeau, MO – Show Me Center
- Thu Mar 7 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center
- Fri Mar 8 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
- Sat Mar 9 – Jonesboro, AR – First National Bank Arena
- Thu Mar 21 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Fri Mar 22 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane's River Center
- Sat Mar 23 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
- Thu Apr 4 – Macon, GA – Macon Amphitheater
- Fri Apr 5 – Southaven, MS – Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
- Sat Apr 6 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
- Thu Apr 18– Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
- Fri Apr 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Sat Apr 20 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
- Thu Apr 25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Fri Apr 26 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena
- Sat Apr 27 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Wed May 1 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues^
- Fri May 3 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park^
- Thu May 9 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
- Fri May 10 – Bakersfield, CA – Dignity Health Amphitheatre
- Sat May 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- Thu May 16 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
- Fri May 17 – Everett, WA – Angel Of The Winds Arena
- Sat May 18 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- Tue May 21 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Thu May 30 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha^
- Fri May 31 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall^
- Sat Jun 1 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^
^ With Ella Langley only
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
