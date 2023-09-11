Riley Green announces Red Rocks concert

Riley Green was named the Academy of Country Music’s 2020 New Male Artist of the Year.

DENVER — The first concert announcements of the 2024 Red Rocks season are here.

Country musician Riley Green will bring his "Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour" to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The concert will also feature performances by Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley.

“Ain’t My Last Rodeo is inspired by what I know best: hard work, life outdoors and family and it’s going to be fun adding these new songs to our full set,” Green said. “I’ve been a fan of Tracy Lawrence since I was a kid so I’m looking forward to having him out with us and watching the fans singing along to all his hits. I also really love what Ella Langley is doing –it’s going to be a great time all around.”

The 33-city tour will run from Feb. 22 through June 1.

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. at RileyGreenMusic.com. Tickets for the Red Rocks show are $39.95 - $59.95 plus applicable service charges.

The Ain’t My Last Rodeo tour with @tracy_lawrence and @ellalangleymsic is headed to a city near you….tickets on sale Friday, 9/15 at 10am local. Presale and VIP tickets on sale Tuesday, 9/12 at 10am local. Head to my website to sign up to get the code. https://t.co/w7aGmjzymS pic.twitter.com/uHz9daRywV — Riley Green (@RileyGreenMusic) September 8, 2023

AIN’T MY LAST RODEO TOUR DATES

Thu Feb 22 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Fri Feb 23 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sat Feb 24 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Thu Feb 29 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

Fri Mar 1 – Huntsville, AL – Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

Sat Mar 2 – Cape Girardeau, MO – Show Me Center

Thu Mar 7 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center

Fri Mar 8 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

Sat Mar 9 – Jonesboro, AR – First National Bank Arena

Thu Mar 21 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Fri Mar 22 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane's River Center

Sat Mar 23 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Thu Apr 4 – Macon, GA – Macon Amphitheater

Fri Apr 5 – Southaven, MS – Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Sat Apr 6 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Thu Apr 18– Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Fri Apr 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat Apr 20 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Thu Apr 25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Apr 26 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

Sat Apr 27 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wed May 1 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues^

Fri May 3 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park^

Thu May 9 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

Fri May 10 – Bakersfield, CA – Dignity Health Amphitheatre

Sat May 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu May 16 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

Fri May 17 – Everett, WA – Angel Of The Winds Arena

Sat May 18 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tue May 21 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu May 30 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha^

Fri May 31 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall^

Sat Jun 1 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^

^ With Ella Langley only

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

