'Thrive on the Rocks': Slander books two Red Rocks dates

MORRISON, Colo. — DJ duo Slander has reserved a pair of dates at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Derek Andersen and Scott Land will perform at Red Rocks on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 for "Thrive on the Rocks."

Wednesday's concert features Sub Focus, Moore Kismet, Leotrix, and Saka. Eptic, Dimension, Leotrix, and Nitepunk are scheduled on Thursday.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849 for $45 to $90.

A ticket presale begins Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.

The 2022 Red Rocks concert schedule is still growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season continues.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

