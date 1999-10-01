Tears For Fears announces Colorado arena concert

The English pop band announced a new 22-city tour across the United States.

DENVER — Tears For Fears has announced a new tour across North America.

The British duo announced Monday morning "The Tipping Point Tour Part II," a 2023 North American tour of 22 cities.

The tour begins June 23 in Atlantic City, making stops in New York, Toronto, Houston, Seattle and more before ending at the Hollywood Bowl in August.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Thursday, July 20.

Cold War Kids will appear on the tour as the opening act.

An artist presale begins Tuesday, April 4, at 10 a.m. and continues until Thursday, April 6, at 10 p.m. Fans can sign up to access artist presale tickets online here. Registration closes Tuesday, April 4, at 9:45 a.m.

General ticket sales begin Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. at TearsForFears.com.

Known for the 1980s hits "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" and "Shout," the band released "The Tipping Point" — their first LP since 2004 — in 2022.

TEARS FOR FEARS 2023

Fri Jun 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sat Jun 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Jun 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jun 30 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Sun Jul 02 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jul 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Fri Jul 07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Jul 11 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Thu Jul 13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Fri Jul 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Sun Jul 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon Jul 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Jul 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Mon Jul 24 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Wed Jul 26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu Jul 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Tue Aug 01 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Wed Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.



