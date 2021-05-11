Underground Music Showcase returns this summer

Music lovers can plan a return to South Broadway this August.

DENVER — Get ready to rock, Denver!

Underground Music Showcase will return in Denver this summer.

The music festival will be held live and in-person Friday, Aug. 27 to Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.

While the 2020 event was held as a virtual fundraiser variety show, festival organizers are ready to stage a safe and impactful event in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood.

The festival lineup of local and national performers will be announced in July.

An Underground Music Showcase ticket presale will begin Wednesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at UndergroundMusicShowcase.com.

"After 20 years of Underground Music Showcase, we were thrilled to be able to carry-on our tradition virtually last year by raising $75,000 for independent musicians," said festival owner Casey Berry. "With that said, we couldn’t be happier to be in-person for 2021 to not only support live music and local bands, but to support more than a dozen independent bars and restaurants on Broadway!"

Underground Music Showcase organizers said the festival is working closely with city and state officials for a safe festival.

This year's festival might include reduced capacity (especially at indoor venues) and potentially limiting ticket sales to ensure proper distancing as required. Festival organizers will monitor health directives in real time as the August weekend approaches.

