Zhu to perform 6 times at Red Rocks this summer

The electronic music producer and singer is extending his stay in Colorado.

MORRISON, Colo. — Electronic music artist Zhu has announced a sixth concert at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre after his first five shows sold out over the weekend.

Steven Zhu, known as Zhu, will perform at a newly-announced all-ages concert on Tuesday, May 11.

Tickets for the new Red Rocks concert went on sale Monday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. General admission and reserved tickets range from $59.95 - $79.95, plus applicable service charges.

Zhu's concerts at Red Rocks in 2021:

5/3: with Manic Focus – Sold out

5/4: with Marvel Years – Sold out

5/5: with Kill Paris – Sold out

5/9: with special guest – Sold out

5/10: with special guest – Sold out

5/11: with special guest – On sale Monday, April 5

Red Rocks announced last week that it received permission from the state to open at a 2,500 capacity this month, with the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process. This means concert attendees should expect protocols like masks and social distancing.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.