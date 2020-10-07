Bear enters through front door, attacks man inside Aspen-area home

CPW said a search is underway for the bear that left the victim with severe face and neck injuries.

ASPEN, Colo — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said a bear attacked a man inside a Pitkin County home early Friday morning.

CPW said the incident took place around 1:30 a.m. in the Castle Creek neighborhood of Aspen.

>Video Above: A bear found sitting on a couch inside Colorado Springs home in June was euthanized.

The homeowner responded to noises in his house and discovered a large bear had entered through his front door, according to CPW.

The bear attacked the victim with a paw swipe that caused severe lacerations to the head and neck, CPW said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was still undergoing surgery Friday morning, but CPW said he was stable and his injuries are not currently life-threatening.

A search for the bear involving tracking hounds is currently underway, and it will be euthanized when it's captured due to the nature of the incident, CPW said.

The bear suspected in the attack matches the description of a bear frequenting the Castle Creek neighborhood for several days, and could be the same bear reported getting into trash in recent years, CPW said.

Past attempts by CPW to haze or capture the bear have been unsuccessful.

This is the first bear attack reported in Aspen, and CPW said wildlife officers responded to three bear-human attacks in the area in 2019.