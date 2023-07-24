Rescue underway for last of 5 bobcat kittens orphaned in Denver suburb

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Four bobcat kittens are recovering at a Colorado wildlife rehabilitation center after their mother was killed.
Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Longmont said it is caring for four bobcat kittens found in Louisville last week. Five bobcat babies were initially seen in a Louisville backyard over several days. A lactating female bobcat was later found killed on the road nearby.
A Louisville Police Department wildlife officer and the homeowner were able to trap three bobcat kittens over two days and bring them to Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
On Friday, another resident noticed a shaking baby bobcat in a tree. A tree expert was able to coax the kitten out of the tree so it could be reunited with its brothers and sisters at the wildlife center.
> The video above from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office shows the kitten rescued from the tree.
The wildlife center said it is waiting for the arrival of the fifth and final kitten, and it hopes to reunite all of them soon. If Louisville residents see the last bobcat kitten, they are asked to text animal control officers at 720-722-3088.
