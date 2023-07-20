Rabid bats found in Weld, El Paso counties

Public health officials recommend that these precautions be taken to reduce the risk of exposure to rabies.

Example video title will go here for this video

LYONS, Colo. — Bats found in Greeley and Colorado Springs have tested positive for rabies.

The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment (WCDPHE) said a confirmed case of rabies was reported July 14 in a bat discovered in Greeley.

The El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) said a bat found July 10 at the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center in Colorado Springs has also been confirmed to have rabies.

EPCPH said the bat was found crawling on the ground during the day. The bat was sent for testing, then confirmed positive for rabies. It is the first animal to test positive for the disease in El Paso County this year.

Last month, Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) said a bat found in Lyons tested positive for rabies.

BCPH said rabies is an infectious viral disease that affects the nervous system and is almost always fatal unless it is treated before any symptoms appear.

Exposure to rabies is generally the result of a bite or scratch by an infected animal, and it is sometimes practically undetectable, such as a tiny puncture of the skin by a bat.

Bats and skunks are the most common animal sources of rabies in Colorado. Other wild animals that may carry rabies include raccoons and foxes.

“With the summer months in full swing, we do typically start to see more cases of rabies among wildlife,” said Dr. Bernadette Albanese, co-medical director of El Paso County Public Health.

“Now is a good time to make sure your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. We know folks are spending more time outdoors, taking advantage of our region’s scenic parks and trails, and by taking a few simple steps such as keeping pets on a leash and making sure that pets and children don’t interact with wild animals, you can help prevent the risk of rabies.”

Public health tips to reduce chances of exposure to rabies:

Do not handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Contact animal control to collect the animal.

Do not feed wildlife.

Teach children to observe wildlife from a distance and to notify an adult if there is a wild animal in the area or if they are bitten or scratched.

Eliminate food sources for wild animals by not feeding pets outdoors, closing pet doors (especially at night), and tightly closing garbage cans and feed bins.

Ensure that your pets, horses and livestock are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

Maintain control of pets by keeping cats and ferrets indoors and keeping dogs under direct supervision.

Thoroughly wash any wound caused by an animal with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

For more information about rabies, visit BoulderCountyVector.org or call 303-441-1564.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.