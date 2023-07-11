Bear hangs out on CU Boulder campus on hot day

The bear took refuge in a tree near UMC. Wildlife officers were on scene working to relocate it.

BOULDER, Colorado — A bear wandered on the University of Colorado Boulder campus on Tuesday and took up residence in a tree near University Memorial Center, prompting CU Boulder Police to close off an area to the public.

CU Boulder Police said their officers and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were on scene on the south side of University Memorial Center due to a bear in the area. A photo that CU Boulder Police put on Twitter showed the bear in a tree. A CPW spokesperson said that wildlife officers were working to tranquilize and relocate the bear.

The closure area included:

The south side of UMC.

UMC south terrace entrance and exit.

A sidewalk at the southeast corner of the UMC terrace from Euclid to the Broadway underpass.

Black bears are active in Colorado from mid-March through early November and sometimes find their way into populated areas on the Front Range when they're in search of food.

CPW offers the following tips for living in areas with bears:

Don't feed bears, and don't put out food for other wildlife that attracts bears.

Be responsible about trash and bird feeders.

Burn food off barbeque grills and clean after each use.

Keep all bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked, including home, garage and vehicle doors.

Don't leave food, trash, coolers, air fresheners or anything that smells in your vehicle.

Pick fruit before it ripens and clean up fallen fruit.

