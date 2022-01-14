Please leave the moose in Granby alone

People tried to approach and take pictures of the moose, causing them to separate and get stressed, the town said.

GRANBY, Colo. — There are stressed out moose in the town of Granby, and law enforcement would like people to give them some space.

The Granby Police Department said at least five moose showed up in town early Friday morning. People tried to approach and take photos of the animals, causing them to get separated.

At one point, according to the department, a few of the moose became trapped in a yard. An officer had to help them escape.

The separation, the town said, has caused stress to the animals.

"Colorado Parks and Wildlife have been advised, and officers are attempting to keep the animals from being chased or harassed until they make their way out of town," a press release from Granby police said.

Anyone who sees the moose in town is asked to drive slowly and leave them alone.

