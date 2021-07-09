Mountain lion found under deck of house in Englewood

Wildlife officers tranquilized the mountain lion and released it outside the city on Friday morning.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An Englewood resident got a surprise on Thursday when a mountain lion turned up under their deck.

The female mountain lion was found under the deck of a house near South Broadway Street and East Oxford Avenue, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). She was estimated to be about 2 years old, 60 pounds and in good condition, CPW said in a news release.

About 9 p.m. Thursday, wildlife officials tranquilized the mountain lion to remove it from under the deck. They released her into more appropriate habitat on Friday morning in Douglas County.

“The reason we chose to go hands on with this mountain lion was because it was so deep in the heart of the city,” said Matt Martinez, area wildlife manager, in the release. “We are glad this operation worked out so smoothly for that neighborhood and for the mountain lion.”

The Englewood Police Department and Code Enforcement assisted in the operation, CPW said.

CPW had another report of a mountain lion on July 6 in Centennial, near East Mineral Avenue and South Quebec Street. That's roughly 10 miles from where the mountain lion was found on Thursday night, CPW said, which added that it's possible it could be the same animal.

The mountain lion might have gone northwest up Willow Creek and Little Dry Creek and into Englewood, but there's no way of knowing for sure, CPW said.

Mountain lions can go into urban areas looking for food, like deer in the greenbelts, skunks, raccoons, pets or livestock. Click here to learn more about mountain lions and what to do if you encounter one.