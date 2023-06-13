Mountain lion pack crosses driveway in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said mountain lions tend to live in remote country with plentiful deer and adequate cover.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A unique wildlife moment was recently captured on doorbell camera video in the Colorado mountains west of Denver.

Doorbell security camera video captured a pack of mountain lions crossing the driveway of a home in Breckenridge.

The nighttime Ring Floodlight Cam video shows five mountain lions walking across the driveway of Chris, a resident of the Colorado mountain town whose last name was not provided.

"That was first time I saw mountain lions on video. Neighbors there have said they have never seen them in that area. We did see one lion in video two nights later," the homeowner told Ring.

"We were at our Florida home when this was recorded. It is just an interesting video — unusual to see four lions together. I look at our videos almost daily just to see what roams around there, normally a fox or moose seen on video. We have Ring doorbells and cameras at each of our three homes."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said mountain lions are generally calm, quiet and elusive. Sightings by people are rare, as are mountain lion attacks.

CPW said that although no studies have been done to determine what to do if you meet a mountain lion, some patterns of behavior and response are beginning to emerge based on observations by people who have encountered lions. If you encounter a mountain lion, CPW said to stay calm, try to appear larger, back away slowly and fight back if necessary.

CPW encourages residents to report mountain lion sightings or activity near their homes by calling their local CPW office or by calling Colorado State Patrol after business hours at 303-239-4500.

