FLAGSTAFF, Arizona — Federal officials say an endangered fish found in the Colorado River basin is on the upswing.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to reclassify the humpback chub as threatened.

The fish with a fleshy bump behind its head is one of about a dozen that are native to the Colorado River system and four that are currently endangered, a designation it received in the late 1960s.

Federal officials say the numbers have been stabilizing and the fish no longer is on the brink of extinction. A large population lives in the Grand Canyon.

