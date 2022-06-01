Free meals to be offered at 47 Denver schools this summer

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) will offer breakfast and lunch this summer at 47 schools across the city, the district announced Wednesday.
DPS said the meals will be offered at no cost to anyone 18 years old and younger, whether they are DPS students or not.
Adults can purchase a meal as well. Adult breakfast is $3 and adult lunch is $4.50, said DPS.
"We are ecstatic to be able to provide nutritious meals to our community during the summer months," said DPS Executive Director of Food and Nutrition Services Theresa Hafner. "This program helps children get the nutrition they need for breakfast and lunch all summer long."
> For a full list of participating schools, click here.
DPS said Blackjack Pizza will be served for lunch every Wednesday and all locations are closed on Monday, June 20 and Monday, July 4.
The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a federally-funded, state-administered program that provides nutritious meals to youths 18 years and younger at no charge, regardless of income, race or religion.
